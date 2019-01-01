$30.00MSRP
With deep fruity aromas and heavy notes of sweet mango, this strain tastes just as good as it smells. Dating back to the 1960’s the strain has proven to be a consumer favorite. Relieving pain, stress, and anxiety symptoms typical of heavy indicas Mango is a go to night time strain.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.