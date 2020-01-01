Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
OG Diesel is a more sedating hybrid. It provides a mellow head high and a relaxing body buzz. Counteracting any pain, nausea, stress or anxiety, OG Diesel will have you floating on cloud nine.
Be the first to review this product.