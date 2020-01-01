Peanut Butter Cookies ( Apex x Golden State Banana )
About this product
This indica dominant hybrid is full of flavor and provides a mellow mental high and heavier body high. This batch smells sweet and piney, with a taste comparable to your favorite peanut butter cookie. Amazing for all-day use, this strain is relaxing but doesn’t put you to sleep.
