Pie Face, a cross between Cherry Pie and Faceoff OG, has a more peppery inhale with a contrast of citrus exhale. This complex flavor profile is paired with a lasting, relaxing high that has equal effects on the mind and body. Although this strain provides a heavy body buzz it still allows for mental clarity.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.