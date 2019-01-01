Purple Drip ( Apex Black Label )
If you are looking for something sweet, aromatic and flavorful this batch of Purple Drip is exactly what you need. As soon as you open the jar you can tell this isn’t your average purple. With a subtle but sweet grape flavor that lingers and a potent and enjoyable high, this batch is one to remember.
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.