Sour Diesel x Goji Berries
by Apex Extractions
Sour Diesel has a mostly Sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. Goji Berries is also a Sativa dominant strain with an 80:20 Sativa/indica ratio. Making this combo a Sativa powerhouse with a nice haze on the back end.
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.