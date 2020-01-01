Sour Diesel x Goji Berries Pinnacle
About this product
Sour Diesel has a mostly Sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. Goji Berries is also a Sativa dominant strain with an 80:20 Sativa/indica ratio. Making this combo a Sativa powerhouse with a nice haze on the back end.
