Forum Cookies x Alien Dawg Shatter 1g
by Black Label Brand
1 gram
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This uplifting hybrid will help combat any symptoms of anxiety or stress all while stimulating your mind. Sunset Cookies provides a sense of euphoria that will leave you feeling creative and ready to start any day.
Be the first to review this product.