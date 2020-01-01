Super Sour Diesel
by Apex ExtractionsWrite a review
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This batch of Super Sour Diesel is a potent Sativa strain, similar to its parent strains Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel offers an energy-boosting high that counteracts any anxiety and depression and will have your creative juices flowing. Because this strain is a true Sativa, indulge too much and it may be overwhelming for new users. Perfect for daytime use
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.