Triangle Kush x Nothing But Kush Pinnacle

by Apex Extractions

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Nothin But Kush is a private cultivar of OG, mixed together these kush strains will put you in a major state of funky bliss. One for the KUSH LOVER!

Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.