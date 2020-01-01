Triangle Kush x Nothing But Kush Pinnacle
About this product
Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Nothin But Kush is a private cultivar of OG, mixed together these kush strains will put you in a major state of funky bliss. One for the KUSH LOVER!
