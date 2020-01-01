 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla Frosting

by Apex Extractions

Write a review
Apex Extractions Concentrates Solvent Vanilla Frosting

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Indica dominant hybrid is sweet and subtle. Both physically and mentally relaxing, you can expect to fall into a slightly sedative state with Vanilla Frosting. Ease your mind and body with this dessert-like strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Apex Extractions Logo
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.