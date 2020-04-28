Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$60.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Watermelon Zmoothie will boost your mood and send you to a state of euphoria. This hybrid will help you fight off any feelings of stress, anxiety or pain. Fruity and refreshing, this hybrid is an amazing pick-me-up for any part of the day.
Be the first to review this product.