  5. White Widow x Maui Waui (Apex Black Label)

White Widow x Maui Waui (Apex Black Label)

by Apex Extractions

You won't be able to get enough of this batch of White Widow x Maui Waui! White Widow provides a high that will have you exploding with creativity. Your mind will be stimulated with a welcoming sense of euphoria. Maui Waui will relieve any and all forms of stress and anxiety. These two combined are a match made in heaven! Equal part head and body high, White Widow x Maui Waui will become an instant favorite.

Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.