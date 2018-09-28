 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Rideau CBD Sativa Oil

Rideau CBD Sativa Oil

by Aphria

5.02
Aphria Concentrates Ingestible Rideau CBD Sativa Oil

About this product

Rideau CBD Sativa Oil by Aphria

2 customer reviews

5.02

Westfelicidad

Super amazing. Stress free! Must have!

LakeLifeLivin

I was introduced to the Rideau CBD Sativa Oil by a friend who also uses Aphria products. He uses it for severe chronic pain and told me how much it helps him. I ordered a bottle and am now on my 4th or 5th, I use it for anxiety management and pain. I have to say this oil has worked wonders for me. Once you find your "CBD Sweet Spot", you'll never look to taking pills again. Bonus for this product is that not only is it the highest % CBD oil I've seen on the market, but it is also a Sativa, which you don't see a lot with the oils. It's a nice little pick me up in the morning which allows me to start my day on the right foot! I absolutely love this oil, I'm looking to try some of their other oils and was disappointed to see no one had written any reviews yet. YOU GOTTA TRY THIS!

About this brand

Aphria is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products. Our quality medical cannabis is 100% greenhouse grown. We are truly 'powered by sunlight', allowing for the most natural growing conditions available to produce safe medical cannabis products. We understand that every patient's situation is unique, which is why we provide a personalized level of care to suit the individual needs of each patient. Our patient care does not stop with the initial consultation. Our team is committed to providing guidance and continued support throughout the entire patient experience. Call us today for a free consultation: 1-844-427-4742 We have a Good Thing Growing