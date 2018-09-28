LakeLifeLivin on September 6th, 2018

I was introduced to the Rideau CBD Sativa Oil by a friend who also uses Aphria products. He uses it for severe chronic pain and told me how much it helps him. I ordered a bottle and am now on my 4th or 5th, I use it for anxiety management and pain. I have to say this oil has worked wonders for me. Once you find your "CBD Sweet Spot", you'll never look to taking pills again. Bonus for this product is that not only is it the highest % CBD oil I've seen on the market, but it is also a Sativa, which you don't see a lot with the oils. It's a nice little pick me up in the morning which allows me to start my day on the right foot! I absolutely love this oil, I'm looking to try some of their other oils and was disappointed to see no one had written any reviews yet. YOU GOTTA TRY THIS!