Blue Cheese

by Apollo Grown

The Apollo Grown Blue Cheese has a sweet berry aroma that will keep your taste buds salivating.

PalaceInSky

My Favourite and my Best ...... thus far anyways. ~Aug, 2018.

bondalbond

Euphoric level high and relaxation level high at the same da** time. It feels great but taking a nap feels a bit toooo appealing. Also the skunky taste is not a preference of mine even though the thc levels are impressive.

Blue Cheese

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

In Greek mythology, Apollo was the son of Zeus and traditionally one of the most complex and important Gods. He was the God of music, truth, prophecy, healing, light, poetry, and creativity. Most importantly, it’s said that Apollo would ride Pegasus, the winged-horse, to the top of Mount Olympus every morning in order to bring the sun to the people. The goal of Apollo Grown Inc. is to incorporate this energy into our practice of cultivating the highest quality recreational marijuana products that Oregon has to offer. Like the God Apollo, we strive to be leaders in our community and dedicate ourselves to help make the world a better place through our actions. This motto filters into each and every facet of our company.