PalaceInSky
on August 27th, 2018
My Favourite and my Best ...... thus far anyways. ~Aug, 2018.
The Apollo Grown Blue Cheese has a sweet berry aroma that will keep your taste buds salivating.
on March 15th, 2018
Euphoric level high and relaxation level high at the same da** time. It feels great but taking a nap feels a bit toooo appealing. Also the skunky taste is not a preference of mine even though the thc levels are impressive.
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.