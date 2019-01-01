 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Hawaiian Crumble

by Apollo Grown

About this product

The Apollo Grown exclusive in-house strain "Blue Hawaiian" cultivated by the Apollo Grown Crew. Years ago one of the owners sourced a Hawaiian seed while on a hike through the famous Napoli Coast on the islands of Kauai. The seed was brought back to the headquarters only to be bread numerous times using a blue dragon phenotype. After a few years of cross-breeding, you now have this highly fruity, mango juice terpene profile. The Apollo Grown Crew has now designated an entire room solely for this unique strain. From soil to oil year around with this favorite pheno.

About this strain

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a lookerits light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.

About this brand

In Greek mythology, Apollo was the son of Zeus and traditionally one of the most complex and important Gods. He was the God of music, truth, prophecy, healing, light, poetry, and creativity. Most importantly, it’s said that Apollo would ride Pegasus, the winged-horse, to the top of Mount Olympus every morning in order to bring the sun to the people. The goal of Apollo Grown Inc. is to incorporate this energy into our practice of cultivating the highest quality recreational marijuana products that Oregon has to offer. Like the God Apollo, we strive to be leaders in our community and dedicate ourselves to help make the world a better place through our actions. This motto filters into each and every facet of our company.