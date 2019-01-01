About this product
The Apollo Grown exclusive in-house strain "Blue Hawaiian" cultivated by the Apollo Grown Crew. Years ago one of the owners sourced a Hawaiian seed while on a hike through the famous Napoli Coast on the islands of Kauai. The seed was brought back to the headquarters only to be bread numerous times using a blue dragon phenotype. After a few years of cross-breeding, you now have this highly fruity, mango juice terpene profile. The Apollo Grown Crew has now designated an entire room solely for this unique strain. From soil to oil year around with this favorite pheno.
Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a looker—its light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.