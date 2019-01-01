About this product
The Blue Hawaiian shatter has the same great terpene profile as the Blue Hawaiian crumble, only in a shatter consistency. Some people prefer crumble, others prefer shatter. We love them all.
About this strain
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a looker—its light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.