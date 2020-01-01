 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Gelato Cartridge 1g

by Apollo Grown

Gelato Cartridge 1g

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

In Greek mythology, Apollo was the son of Zeus and traditionally one of the most complex and important Gods. He was the God of music, truth, prophecy, healing, light, poetry, and creativity. Most importantly, it’s said that Apollo would ride Pegasus, the winged-horse, to the top of Mount Olympus every morning in order to bring the sun to the people. The goal of Apollo Grown Inc. is to incorporate this energy into our practice of cultivating the highest quality recreational marijuana products that Oregon has to offer. Like the God Apollo, we strive to be leaders in our community and dedicate ourselves to help make the world a better place through our actions. This motto filters into each and every facet of our company.