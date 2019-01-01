 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Crumble

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Crumble

by Apollo Grown

Write a review
Apollo Grown Concentrates Solvent GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Crumble

About this product

The in house grown GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) that went into making this crumble really shows through in the terpene profile. A strong earthy, piney aroma is follwed by that sweet spicy smell. So bold, and blonde in color.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Apollo Grown Logo
In Greek mythology, Apollo was the son of Zeus and traditionally one of the most complex and important Gods. He was the God of music, truth, prophecy, healing, light, poetry, and creativity. Most importantly, it’s said that Apollo would ride Pegasus, the winged-horse, to the top of Mount Olympus every morning in order to bring the sun to the people. The goal of Apollo Grown Inc. is to incorporate this energy into our practice of cultivating the highest quality recreational marijuana products that Oregon has to offer. Like the God Apollo, we strive to be leaders in our community and dedicate ourselves to help make the world a better place through our actions. This motto filters into each and every facet of our company.