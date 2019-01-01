About this product
A heavy hitting sativa that will keep you feeling euphoric and energetic. The in-house cultivators on the Apollo Grown Crew squad spent years growing this strain in the mountainous regions of Humboldt County and perfecting its unique ways of growing. Now they have brought this epic strain to life in the beautiful central Oregon foothills. Aromas of fruit and skunk give it the perfect terpene profile for any cannabis connoisseur.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Great White Shark
Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.