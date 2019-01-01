About this product
The Sour Diesel crumble has a super light blonde look with a consistency that is so fluffy and soft it’s like a cloud. You can’t really handle this crumble without a tool, but with the right tools equipped, it’s a delight to dab or put in between some flower. This Apollo Grown in house Sour Diesel crumble has that classic pungent diesel aroma. It’s gassy with a tail of spicy sour, and earthy goodness. A beautiful terpene profile is what this crumble is all about.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.