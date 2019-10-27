Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Goji OG by Apothca
on October 27th, 2019
This was a really nice sativa-dominant OG variety that’s a great daytime option for depression and pain relief! With low doses, this strain is functional, and will not only allow you to be active, but relatively productive and clear headed as well. At higher dosages, this strain will sit you down and relax your muscles as well as your mind! Tasting OG terpene profile with exotic herbal notes on the exhale.
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.