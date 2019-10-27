 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jungle Refinery Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Apothca

About this product

With hints of lemongrass and tofu, this pure-sativa strain pairs well chicken and broccoli with a side of brown rice. Patients are reporting a clear head "high" that allows for focused activity like doing laundry or going for a hike. The sweet and sour flavors of Jungle Refinery (East Coast Sour Diesel x Lost Tribe) make this a standout strain from our Fitchburg greenhouses.

MassMedicinal

First time trying this strain, an interesting East Coast Sour Diesel cross that added exotic and umami flavors to a time honored classic! A solid daytime up option for dealing with depression or pain while maintaining energy! Not the clearest/most-function sativa, but certainly worth a try!

Apothca is a vertically-integrated cannabis company deeply committed to the patients of Massachusetts. With a Recreational Dispensary in Eugene, Oregon and a non-Psychoactive cultivation (hemp/CBD) license in Colombia, our team is well versed in the needs of our industry and more specifically, our patients. Our team of cultivators, extractors, and advocates work together to ensure the successful delivery of quality medicine; ranging from flower/pre-rolls to extractions, edibles, tinctures and more. Our genetics are carefully chosen from seed and clone and bred in order to develop a premium range of craft strains. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in our 26 acre cultivation, extraction and kitchen facility, we are humbled to meet your needs.