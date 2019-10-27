Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
With hints of lemongrass and tofu, this pure-sativa strain pairs well chicken and broccoli with a side of brown rice. Patients are reporting a clear head "high" that allows for focused activity like doing laundry or going for a hike. The sweet and sour flavors of Jungle Refinery (East Coast Sour Diesel x Lost Tribe) make this a standout strain from our Fitchburg greenhouses.
on October 27th, 2019
First time trying this strain, an interesting East Coast Sour Diesel cross that added exotic and umami flavors to a time honored classic! A solid daytime up option for dealing with depression or pain while maintaining energy! Not the clearest/most-function sativa, but certainly worth a try!