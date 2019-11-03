Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Master Kush by Apothca
on November 3rd, 2019
Master Kush is the product of Afghani landraces, and is a quintessential old-school Indica. This strain is deeply earthy in both smell and taste, and provides tranquil and sedating effects that sink in after just a few hits. This product is a must-try to indica connoisseurs, and is a great option for heavy-handed nighttime treatment of anxiety, insomnia and pain. Big thanks to Apothca for making this classic strain available in the area!
Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.