stimulating creme

by Apothecanna

Apothecanna Topicals Lotions stimulating creme

$40.00

About this product

What it is Warming body cream with stimulating plant extracts. Use in the morning and prior to physical activity to invigorate tired muscles and joints and to provide an all natural pick-me-up. Who is it for All skin types. What it does Plant extracts of ginger, capsaicin and grapefruit help increase blood flow and rejuvenate tired muscles, hydrates and warms while awakening the mind. Key Ingredients Ginger – analgesic, stimulant Capsaicin– warming, anti-inflammatory Grapefruit– antiseptic, antidepressant Calendula – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on tired and sore areas. Use with massage or body work. Use in the morning or prior to physical activity to stimulate the body and senses. What sets it apart Intense moisture, warming, increases blood flow. What to expect Aroma: citrus, spicy Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, warming *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis. Life Science. Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level. Why Cannabinoids? Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs. Performance Enhancer. Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get! What's in: Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging. What's not in: Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.