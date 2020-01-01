Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
What it is Warming body cream with stimulating plant extracts. Use in the morning and prior to physical activity to invigorate tired muscles and joints and to provide an all natural pick-me-up. Who is it for All skin types. What it does Plant extracts of ginger, capsaicin and grapefruit help increase blood flow and rejuvenate tired muscles, hydrates and warms while awakening the mind. Key Ingredients Ginger – analgesic, stimulant Capsaicin– warming, anti-inflammatory Grapefruit– antiseptic, antidepressant Calendula – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on tired and sore areas. Use with massage or body work. Use in the morning or prior to physical activity to stimulate the body and senses. What sets it apart Intense moisture, warming, increases blood flow. What to expect Aroma: citrus, spicy Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, warming *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Be the first to review this product.