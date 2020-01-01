Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
What it is Moisturizing body oil with calming plant extracts. Meditative and relaxing; use during times of stress, before bed and to treat topical irritation. Use with massage to ease tension or after physical activity to calm the body and senses. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for times of stress and to calm the body and the mind. What it does Chamomile, lavender, frankincense and cannabis combine to create a sense of well-being, relieve anxiety and to ease physical tension. Key Ingredients Avocado Oil – antioxidant, vitamin rich, hydrating Lavender – analgesic, soothing Chamomile – analgesic, soothing Frankincense – analgesic, antiseptic antispasmodic, astringent Cannabis – anti-inflammatory How to use Massage desired amount focusing on areas holding tension. Apply directly to temples, chest and pulse points to relieve anxiety and in times of extreme stress. Use after physical activity and before bedtime to relax the body and calm the mind. Breathe in deep after use. What sets it apart Intense moisture, relieves stress, restores balance. What to expect Aroma: woody, resinous Product texture: medium weight oil Skin feel: hydrated, calming *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
