Calming Body Oil 1oz

by Apothecanna

$36.00MSRP

About this product

What it is Moisturizing body oil with calming plant extracts. Meditative and relaxing; use during times of stress, before bed and to treat topical irritation. Use with massage to ease tension or after physical activity to calm the body and senses. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for times of stress and to calm the body and the mind. What it does Chamomile, lavender, frankincense and cannabis combine to create a sense of well-being, relieve anxiety and to ease physical tension. Key Ingredients Avocado Oil – antioxidant, vitamin rich, hydrating Lavender – analgesic, soothing Chamomile – analgesic, soothing Frankincense – analgesic, antiseptic antispasmodic, astringent Cannabis – anti-inflammatory How to use Massage desired amount focusing on areas holding tension. Apply directly to temples, chest and pulse points to relieve anxiety and in times of extreme stress. Use after physical activity and before bedtime to relax the body and calm the mind. Breathe in deep after use. What sets it apart Intense moisture, relieves stress, restores balance. What to expect Aroma: woody, resinous Product texture: medium weight oil Skin feel: hydrated, calming *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis. Life Science. Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level. Why Cannabinoids? Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs. Performance Enhancer. Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get! What's in: Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging. What's not in: Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.