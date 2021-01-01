Banana Hammock Ambrosia 1g
by Apothecary ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Banana Hammock Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
Banana Hammock
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock (also known as "Banana Hammock R1") is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.