Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock (also known as "Banana Hammock R1") is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.