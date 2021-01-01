 Loading…

Indica

Banana Hammock Ambrosia 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Banana Hammock Ambrosia 1g

Banana Hammock Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts

Banana Hammock

Banana Hammock
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock (also known as "Banana Hammock R1") is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.

