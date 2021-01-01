 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blueberry Dream Syringe 1g
Sativa

Blueberry Dream Syringe 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Write a review
Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Dream Syringe 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry Dream Syringe 1g by Apothecary Extracts

About this brand

Apothecary Extracts Logo

About this strain

Blueberry Dream

Blueberry Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review