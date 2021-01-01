Blueberry Dream Syringe 1g
by Apothecary ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Blueberry Dream Syringe 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
Blueberry Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.