Concord Grapes Ambrosia 1g
About this product
Concord Grapes Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
Concord Grape Blockhead
Concord Grape Blockhead is a complex Blockhead phenotype developed by Spice of Life Seeds. This plant is the offspring of Project 19 (an unknown African hybrid) and Sweet Tooth #3, resulting in a stalky structure with dense clusters of sparkling purple buds. The foliage is coated in resin that reeks of hashy spice, grape, sweet citrus, and an undertone of ammonia after grinding. This potent terpene profile leads to an exceptional heady buzz that squints the eyes and weighs on the body. Concord Grape Blockhead has been known to offer a powerful disorienting euphoria and a bit of dry mouth, so come prepared with water. Utilize this hybrid to elevate mood, mute mild pain, and encourage relaxation.
