Hybrid

Concord Grapes Ambrosia 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Concord Grapes Ambrosia 1g

About this product

Concord Grapes Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts

About this brand

About this strain

Concord Grape Blockhead

Concord Grape Blockhead is a complex Blockhead phenotype developed by Spice of Life Seeds. This plant is the offspring of Project 19 (an unknown African hybrid) and Sweet Tooth #3, resulting in a stalky structure with dense clusters of sparkling purple buds. The foliage is coated in resin that reeks of hashy spice, grape, sweet citrus, and an undertone of ammonia after grinding. This potent terpene profile leads to an exceptional heady buzz that squints the eyes and weighs on the body. Concord Grape Blockhead has been known to offer a powerful disorienting euphoria and a bit of dry mouth, so come prepared with water. Utilize this hybrid to elevate mood, mute mild pain, and encourage relaxation.    

