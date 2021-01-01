 Loading…

Hybrid

by Apothecary Extracts

Cookies and Cream

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.

