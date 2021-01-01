Hybrid
Forbidden Zkittlez Ambrosia Batter 1g
About this product
Forbidden Zkittlez Ambrosia Batter 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
Forbidden Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
