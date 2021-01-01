 Loading…

Hybrid

Forbidden Zkittlez Ambrosia Batter 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

About this strain

Forbidden Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.

