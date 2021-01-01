Great White Shark Shatter 1g
About this product
Great White Shark Shatter 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
Great White Shark
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" "White Shark,"vis a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.
