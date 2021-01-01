 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Great White Shark Shatter 1g
Sativa

Great White Shark Shatter 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Write a review
Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Great White Shark Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Great White Shark Shatter 1g by Apothecary Extracts

About this brand

Apothecary Extracts Logo

About this strain

Great White Shark

Great White Shark
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" "White Shark,"vis a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review