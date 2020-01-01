 Loading…

  5. Lemon Gushers Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Lemon Gushers Shatter 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Gushers

Gushers
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This strain is for fruity indica lovers. Gushers is a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

