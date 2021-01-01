 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Tree Ambrosia 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Lemon Tree Ambrosia 1g

Lemon Tree Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. This strain features a flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.

