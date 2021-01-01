Lemon Tree Ambrosia 1g
by Apothecary ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lemon Tree Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. This strain features a flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.