Hybrid

Liberty Haze Shatter 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Liberty Haze Shatter 1g

Liberty Haze Shatter 1g by Apothecary Extracts

Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid can offer uplifting cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

