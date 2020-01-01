 Loading…

Hybrid

Lime OG Ambrosia Cartridge 0.5g

by Apothecary Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Lime OG

Lime OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long

 

About this brand

