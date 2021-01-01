Lucky Charmz Ambrosia 1g
About this product
Lucky Charmz Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
Lucky Charms
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Appalachia. The effects of this strain are euphoric and may encourage creativity alongside feelings of happiness. Lucky Charms tastes like bright, tangy fruit. Growers say this strain is coated in sugary resin. Lucky Charms is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 9 weeks.
