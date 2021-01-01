 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lucky Charmz Ambrosia 1g
Hybrid

Lucky Charmz Ambrosia 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Write a review
Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Lucky Charmz Ambrosia 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lucky Charmz Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts

About this brand

Apothecary Extracts Logo

About this strain

Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Appalachia. The effects of this strain are euphoric and may encourage creativity alongside feelings of happiness. Lucky Charms tastes like bright, tangy fruit. Growers say this strain is coated in sugary resin. Lucky Charms is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review