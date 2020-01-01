 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maui Ambrosia 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Maui Ambrosia 1g

About this product

About this strain

Maui

A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time. 

About this brand

