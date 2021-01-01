 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Orange Creamsicle Wax 1g
Hybrid

Orange Creamsicle Wax 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Orange Creamsicle Wax 1g

About this product

Orange Creamsicle Wax 1g by Apothecary Extracts

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.

