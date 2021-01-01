 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sherbelato Sugar 1g
Hybrid

Sherbelato Sugar 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sherbelato Sugar 1g

Sherblato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sherbert and Gelato. Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite strain on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. Sherblato offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, the effects of Sherblato will have you feeling tingly and buzzy, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.

