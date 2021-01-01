 Loading…

Sativa

Stardawg Guava HTFSE Syringe 1g

by Apothecary Extracts

Stardawg Guava HTFSE Syringe 1g by Apothecary Extracts

Stardawg Guava HTFSE Syringe 1g by Apothecary Extracts

Stardawg Guava

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains. 

