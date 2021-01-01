White Berry Ambrosia 1g
by Apothecary ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
White Berry Ambrosia 1g by Apothecary Extracts
About this brand
Apothecary Extracts
About this strain
White Berry
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
White Berry, also known as "White Raspberry," is a versatile indica marijuana strain that produces calming effects while giving users an extra pep in their step. When White Berry is consumed in higher quantities, the typical result is a sativa head high effect with an indica-style body high. Those who smoke White Berry also say it makes them feel creative happy. White Berry is made by crossing Blueberry with White Widow.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.