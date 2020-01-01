 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Sky
Hybrid

Blue Sky

by Applegate River Roots

Applegate River Roots Cannabis Flower Blue Sky

About this strain

Blue Sky

Blue Sky

Blue Sky is the sweet, candy-flavored offspring of LSD and Rocky Mountain Blueberry. This indica-leaning hybrid is a great choice for unwinding, relaxing, and inducing laughing fits. Beautiful in appearance, these shimmering flowers give off blue and red hues when the light hits them. 

About this brand

Applegate River Roots Logo
Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾