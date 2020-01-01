Reserve 24k Gold
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Blue Sky is the sweet, candy-flavored offspring of LSD and Rocky Mountain Blueberry. This indica-leaning hybrid is a great choice for unwinding, relaxing, and inducing laughing fits. Beautiful in appearance, these shimmering flowers give off blue and red hues when the light hits them.