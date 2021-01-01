 Loading…

Hybrid

Chiesel

by Applegate River Roots

Applegate River Roots Cannabis Flower Chiesel

Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾

About this strain

Chiesel

Chiesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

