  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ghost OG
Hybrid

Ghost OG

by Applegate River Roots

Applegate River Roots Cannabis Flower Ghost OG

Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾

Ghost OG

Ghost OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

