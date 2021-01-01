 Loading…

Hybrid

Kandy Kush

by Applegate River Roots

Kandy Kush

Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾

Kandy Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Kandy Kush, also known as "Candy Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

