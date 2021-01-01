 Loading…

Hybrid

Orange Crush

by Applegate River Roots

Applegate River Roots Cannabis Flower Orange Crush

About this product

About this brand

Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾

About this strain

Orange Crush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

