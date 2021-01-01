 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

by Applegate River Roots

Applegate River Roots Cannabis Flower Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.

