Strawberry Cheesecake
by Applegate River RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Applegate River Roots
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.