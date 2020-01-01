Nightmare OG Pre-roll 1g
by Applegate Valley OrganicsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Nightmare OG Pre-roll 1g by Applegate Valley Organics
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Nightmare OG
A cross of OG18 and White Nightmare, Nightmare OG was bred by Sin City Seeds to celebrate OG18, one of their favorite strains from DNA Genetics. The result is a strain with blueberry and lemon notes mixed among a piney OG. The powerful high may be sedative, so if you’re looking for a new couch-locking OG cultivar, give Nightmare OG a try.